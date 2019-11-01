20 years ago – 1999
Two students from The Dalles Adventist School, Star Harris and Amanda Williams, and their teacher, Gary Garvin, and 130 other sixth and seventh graders and teachers from SDA schools from throughout Oregon attended Outdoor School October 3 to 6.
Fire claimed the life of an elderly Wasco resident in Sherman County last night. A neighbor reported smoke coming from the residence, 808 Church Street, at 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Wasco Volunteer Fire Department. Assistant Chief Denny Riggs said the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived, but no flames were visible.
Bonneville Power Administration, formed more than 60 years ago, sells and transmits electricity from 29 federal hydroelectric dams in the Columbia basin, about 40 percent of the power used in the region. Cheap Northwest power rates coupled with expensive salmon environmental liability have some federal lawmakers desiring to restructure BPA’s way of doing business, especially in an era of power deregulation.
SALEM (AP)—Gov. John Kitzhaber used his power of clemency for the first time Monday, allowing one man to return to the country after being deported and commuting the sentence of a man who testified in the case of a murdered fellow prison inmate.
BALESHWAR, India (AP)—Desperate and homeless survivors of one of India’s worst cyclones drank filthy flood water and scrambled for helicopter-dropped food packets today while worries grew about crime and a mounting death toll. Officials, unprepared for the disaster, refused to estimate how many thousands were killed. “It is the worst flood in the last 100 years,” said Asim Kumar Vashnav, chief administrator for Baleshwar district.
GOLDENDALE—Maryhill Museum of Art, renowned for its international and historic chess set collection is inviting young Northwest artists to create original chess sets for exhibition. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to submit entries.
40 years ago – 1979
Why would a successful businessman just turned 41 want to take on a political bulwark such as the veteran Democrat Al Ullman, who chairs the Ways and Means Committee in Congress? “It has to be done,” says Denny Smith, Salem, who was making airport press conference stops across the Second Congressional District Tuesday.
Mary Anghilante of The Dalles has been added as a volunteer to the staff of Boys and Girls Aid Society of Oregon and will be available to counsel expectant mothers in need of maternity and adoption services provided by the agency. Volunteers such as Mrs. Anghilante work with professional personnel of the society in handling contacts with persons needing information.
Students of Lynn Wiley and Leslie Maley, instructors at the Borg School of Dance, came home to The Dalles area from the Fourth Annual Jazz Specialty Competition at the Portland Memorial Coliseum with five high scoring overall trophies and many first-place trophies.
More than 160 children from St. Mary’s Academy are participating in the school’s first major art project, pottery making. According to Sister Margaret Ann Dillon, coordinator for the project, “We want to make our art projects as comprehensive for our students as we can.”
Establishment of a hospital authority that is needed to obtain funding for a $3.5 million expansion project at The Dalles General Hospital was approved by the Wasco County Court at its meeting on Wednesday.
The BPA takeover of four miles of transmission lines in southern Wasco County now owned by the Northern Wasco PUD will be discussed at a joint meeting between the two agencies at 2 Friday afternoons in the PUD office.
Earlier hours of darkness have brought about an increase in traffic problems involving pedestrians and city police will be paying more attention to enforcement of the city laws involving pedestrians, Police Chief Paul Nagy said today. He said the police have received several complaints regarding drivers not giving the right-of-way to pedestrians in crosswalks, and of pedestrians not using marked crosswalks. These problems have increased since it has been getting darker earlier in the day, and since the temperature has dropped.
TEHRAN, Iran (UPI)—More Americans were seized and taken hostage by armed Moslem militants and others were stopped from leaving the country, Western sources said today.
PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI)—Portland General Electric Co., which is spending nearly $1 million a day to buy replacement power, probably will not be able to get the Trojan nuclear plant back into operation until early December, a spokesman said Tuesday.
WHITE SALMON, Wash.—Lyle-Klickitat and Rosalie square off in the first round of Washington’s Class B football playoffs Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at the Columbia High School football field.
60 years ago – 1959
Representatives from the engineer’s office of the State Highway Department left last night’s City Council meeting without signatures on a by-pass agreement as the matter was again tabled until after a conference with Port and Chamber of Commerce representatives.
Cattlemen from all parts of the county were gathering at Civic Auditorium here this morning for the two-day 12th annual meeting of the Wasco County Livestock Association.
Wasco Girl Scouts enjoyed a “cookout” at the city park recently.
MORO—Barring unforeseen delays, a new post office will be in use at Moro by next spring.
Election of a majority to both houses of the Oregon Legislature in 1950 “should be a priority project for all Republicans,” Mrs. Paul Dougherty of Portland, vice chairman of the GOP State Central Committee, told Wasco, Sherman and Hood River county party leaders here last night.
Pete Briles, son of Mrs. L. M. Briles, 216 E. 14th Street, and Wayne Case, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Case, Rt. 2 Mill Creek Road, both of The Dalles, have pledged Theta Chi and Delta Psi fraternities, respectively, two of the ten Greek social groups on the Linfield college campus, McMinnville, Oregon.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—Band Leader Xavier Cugat, who won $16,000 on the TV quiz “$64,000 Challenge,” said today his appearances were rigged and that he went along in a role of “make-believe, to make a good show.”
VATICAN CITY (UPI)—Pope Joh XXII will break a papal precedent by personally imparting absolution to Frederico Cardinal Tedeschini, who died of intestinal cancer Monday.
80 years ago – 1939
Oft-deferred action on the proposed establishment of a county road from East Maupin to South Junction along the Deschutes river bank where now exists the former Oregon Trunk line roadbed, again was stymied yesterday when the Wasco county court postponed a decision on a motion to dismiss the road petition until December 6.
Two youths wanted in Bend for questioning in connection with several store robberies there were apprehended by city police last night and, as an aftermath, a local second-hand dealer paid a $12.50 fine in city court today for failing to report the purchase of a .32 caliber pistol from the boys.
A man who jumped from the frying pan into the fire was given a chance to get “unsigned” this morning in circuit court. Milton Arthur Christman, apparently troubled by financial difficulties, recently passed four checks without the backing of sufficient funds—an act which calls for a jail sentence. The unusual feature about Christman’s check-forging episode, it was revealed by District Attorney T. Leland Brown, was that he signed names of persons owing him debts when he formerly operated a small general store.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 3. (UP)—The senate late today gave its final approval to the neutrality bill which President Roosevelt acclaimed today as marking this nation’s return to its historic conception of neutrality. Senate consent was given quickly to the conference report on the administration’s cash-and-carry neutrality bill which permits belligerents to buy arms and munitions here if they pay cash for them and take them away in their own ships.
HAUGESUND, Norway, Nov. 3. (UP)—The nazi-seized American freighter City of Flint, lying off Karmsund and visible to observers at Haugesund, established contact tonight with the German steamer Schwaben.
100 years ago – 1919
Pleasure jaunts by air are becoming popular. This was evidenced yesterday afternoon by the arrival here of two bird-men who are undertaking a social spin from Canada to turbulent Mexico in quest of excitement. The aviators, R. D. Clampett and F. D. Hoyt, of San Francisco, with gas tank dry, circled down and landed safely and easily on the flats back of Granddalles.
The coal shortage here will be immediately relieved. This is the declaration of local coal dealers following information from the coal mines and railroad administration officials after inquiries had been made as to the availability of fuel for this city. Either on the way or on sidings at The Dalles are ten carloads of coal.
A local smithy, Homer Gray, is held responsible for the breaking up of the domestic happiness between Mr. and Mrs. Earl E. Eby of this city, according to a suit filed in the local county court today by Eby.
With some 30 cases of smallpox in the city at this time, and neglect of those suffering from eruptive disease to report them to the health officer as required by law, the situation in this city is such as to make drastic action necessary, declared Dr. Fred Thompson, city health officer, in an interview granted the Chronicle today.
Playing host to his friends on the streets of The Dalles by giving free drinks of “moonshine” whiskey may not be at all profitable to John Hettman, a rancher living south of The Dalles, who was apprehended by Sheriff Levi Chrisman and Officer McClaskey last Saturday evening while in his charitable mood.
