Three chances to win 12 $25 gift certificates from local restaurants. Tickets one for $10, three for $25. Available at the Center and from board members. Drawing Friday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m., with drinks and appetizers, sponsored by NW Natural.
Participating restaurants include Beachwood Eatery, Casa El Mirador, Bargeway Pub, Montira’s Thai, Hiway House, Last Stop, Cousins’ The Riv, Denny’s, Shari’s, Route 30 Bottles and Brew, Clock Tower Ales, Zim’s Brau Haus, Baldwin Saloon, Momma Jane’s, Canton Wok, The Barbecue, Big Jim’s, Spooky’s Pizza and Kobe.
Fundraiser for the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.