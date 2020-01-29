Led by artist in residence Marwan Nahlé, a Lebanese-born painter, multimedia artist and musician, adults, teens and children alike have been exploring the expressive world of collage, paint and recycled art throughout the month of January at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.
The series of six workshops are nearing their conclusion, with an adult recycled art workshop 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Mediterranean Cuisine 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
The Mediterranean Cuisine program will be a demonstration of the Mediterranean style of cooking, a part of Nahlé’s Lebanese heritage.
Nahlé has lived and worked internationally since 1988, and currently resides in Hood River. He was a resident artist for “What The Festival,” living in Dufur, and often works in The Dalles. He said his paintings represent his lifelong physical and spiritual journey, combing forms and landscapes from his world travels into ethereal and mystical movements.
One of the main mediums and themes in his mixed media work is to use recycled materials to create playful and imaginative collages and sculptures from discarded toys, metal scraps, plastic debris, roots, fossils, branches and images.
