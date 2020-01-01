Where 2018 went down in history as a summer of fire following a series of destructive wildfires, 2019 was a cooler and calmer year.
The Dalles struggled to come to grips with an increasing population of homeless men and women, worked through the collapse and partial demolition of a downtown building, and mourned the loss of an iconic rodeo announcer and local radio personality.
Here are some highlights from the first six months of 2019. A review of the second half of the year will be published this weekend, Jan. 4-5:
JANUARY
The Dalles Chronicle began its first full year as a twice-weekly newspaper after decades as a daily newspaper with its Jan. 5 edition.
The year’s first baby, Jackson James Modar, the son of Travis and Katrina Modar, didn’t waste any time getting the year started with his 7:32 a.m. arrival on Jan. 2. He was 21 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, and was pictured in the Chronicle with is dad and his sister, Harmony Modar.
A day-long event called “The Community Connection,” held at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, was organized by a group that formed in 2018 to tackle issues facing the homeless. The event provided a range of services, including veterinarian care for their pets. The inaugural event drew about 100 people Jan. 30, far exceeding the organizers’ expectations. The event was created by The Dalles Housing Solutions Coalition to not only reach the homeless, but bring together those who can help the homeless.
That effort was one of many. “Bridges to Change” worked with the county to provide those released from jail or prison with safe, sober and structured housing as they move back to the community on parole or probation, reported Wasco County Community Correction Director Fritz Bachman. He told to The Dalles City Council the program had decreased jail time and arrests as clients were more successful in supervision and less likely to re-offend when they left.
Later in the month, the Oregon Department of Transportation installed fencing beneath two overpasses in The Dalles to prevent transients from camping under them.
Also in January:
• Following federal requirements, Mid-Columbia Medical Center posted its standard pricing for everything from baby aspirin to ER visits to medical procedures on its website. With an eye to improving transparency and allowing cost comparisons, federal law required all hospitals to post their pricing on the internet by Jan. 1. MCMC posted its pricing before Christmas.
• In mid-January, Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) decided to pursue an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with The Dalles and Wasco County for $3.5 million in enterprise zone funds and proceed with a $7.6 million full faith and credit bond for construction of a skill center and housing project at The Dalles campus, following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education at its January board meeting. “Sometimes we have to gamble. It’s a risk, but it’s a calculated risk,” said CGCC president Dr. Marta Croninin, expressing her support of the program.
• A partial shutdown of the federal government, then in its record-setting 24th day, closed two area offices, the Farm Service Administration in The Dalles and the Barlow Ranger District office in Dufur. Some 25 percent of the federal government was impacted by the shutdown.
• A traffic stop Jan. 12 in The Dalles led to the discovery of a cache of stolen items in Dallesport, according to The Dalles Police Department. Two men were arrested following the stop near The Dalles Marina. Thousands of dollars worth of stolen industrial pruning equipment, chain saws and concrete-cutting saws were found at a home in Dallesport after police obtained a search warrant based on information gained from one of the suspects at the traffic stop, said The Dalles Police Detective Austin Ell.
• The words ‘thank you’ are often such a throwaway nicety that it’s striking to hear them when they actually come from the heart. There was no doubt about the depths of gratitude felt by the steady stream of people who showed up to get a free load of firewood from Wasco County’s wood program. “Thank God,” said Kammie Jensen of The Dalles. “Being disabled and stuff I can’t go out and cut wood.” The slick operation, in which someone was scheduled to arrive at the county lot at 10th and Walnut every 10 minutes all morning long, was the handiwork of Nicole Beaman. She’s been working on the county’s wood program for nine years now and serves as the community work crew supervisor for Wasco County.
• The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Man of the Year, Tim McGlothlin, paid tribute to his wife Laura at the chamber’s annual awards banquet Jan. 26-27.
• U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden fielded wide-ranging questions from students and community members at Dufur School, and in response to one, said that attorney general nominee William Barr considered presidents “royalty” and above the law. “In his actual own words, he pretty much thinks the president is royalty,” Wyden said of Barr at the town hall meeting. He said if Barr was up for confirmation, he would be voting against it.
• The D21 school board gave the go-ahead Jan. 16 for staff to look at starting a dual language immersion program. Dual language immersion is a form of bilingual education in which students are taught literacy and content in two languages. It contrasts with full immersion, where instruction is entirely in the non-native language. The issue would circle back in December, when a proposal to create such classes at Colonel Wright raised the ire of staff and parents, who felt they had been given no say in where the classes would be based or how they would be set up.
FEBRUARY
Expanding its outreach programs, Point Man International Ministries, long active in The Dalles, began serving area residents and veterans alike, according to outpost leader Michael Knopf, MCPO, US Navy, Retired. “We’ve opened it up to anybody, veterans and non-veterans,” Knopf explained. “There is no distinction.” The group’s primary focus is helping the homeless.
Superintendent Candy Armstrong announced she was retiring, as of July 2020, and the D21 school board began gearing up for a lengthy replacement search and planned to involve community input. That search has continued into the new year.
Also in February:
• Funding for street maintenance and ADA upgrades in The Dalles was found to be inadequate and the city council considered adding a $5 transportation fee to city utility bills as one part of a long-term funding solution. The annual department budget falls $1.2 million short of optimal maintenance, and federal law requires upgrading 1,614 non-compliant sidewalk curb ramps in the city that will further tax the street department budget, according to a report presented to the council at its Jan. 28 meeting.
• A judge ruled the regional jail’s contract to house immigration detainees does not violate state law, but its practice of notifying federal officials of the release dates of foreign-born prisoners did. The ruling from Wasco County Circuit Court Judge John Wolf was handed down Friday, Feb. 8 and provided wins for both the plaintiffs—four Wasco County residents—and the jail. A key win for the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility (NORCOR) was Wolf’s finding that the jail was not “apprehending” people whose only violation is being in the U.S. in violation of federal immigration law. Therefore, its contract to house U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was considered legal.
• A traffic stop Feb. 11 in The Dalles yielded nearly $90,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin, according to The Dalles Police Department.
• A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday to over eight years in prison for raping a teen in 2017 when he was a houseguest at her family’s home.
• A Confluence project to connect people with the indigenous history of Celilo Falls was put on hold due to opposition from the Yakama Nation tribal government, according to a Confluence Project press release.
MARCH
A The Dalles man who was shot and killed by a city police officer March 16 as he stood on his porch firing a rifle had been the subject of a number of calls to police in previous weeks.
The Dalles police were called to his home around 10 p.m. on reports of a man shooting a gun at his neighbor’s house, according to a press release from The Dalles Police Department.
When officers arrived, they heard gun shots and located a male subject outside his residence on the porch, the release stated. Officers observed the man was actively shooting rounds from a rifle.
At some point during the incident, the man was shot and killed. Officers attempted first aid, but he succumbed to his injuries, the press release stated. No one else was injured in the incident.
On March 27, The Dalles Police Officer James Finch was found to be justified in fatally shooting the man by Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley. The man had fired multiple shots into a neighbor’s house, pointed a rifle at the neighbor, and then fired multiple rounds in the direction of responding officers, according to a press release issued by Nisley.
After voting in support of making the Mueller investigation report public, Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) returned to Oregon for a town hall meeting in The Dalles March 15, where his vote was met with applause. “What was I supposed to do? I’ve always been about transparency and accountability in government, and I think Americans have a right to know what that report shows,” he said. The resolution passed unanimously in the House.
Also in March:
• After more than 25 years on the job, Mary Reilly, 91, retired as office assistant at Cascade Eye Center in The Dalles. “I love the patients, I love the people. That’s what’s so wonderful about this job,” she said on Feb. 28, her final day at the office.
• More teens were engaging in after-school activities and programs at The Dalles-Wasco County Library as the teen-focused redesign of the upstairs mezzanine neared completion and a unique team of two librarians work to create new programs and opportunities. “They call us the ‘dynamic duo,’” laughed Jeannie Glaspy, who shares the teen librarian position with Zulema Martinez.
• The era of having a little extra wiggle room to deal with a ticket issued by The Dalles Police ended. For decades, the former clerk for The Dalles Municipal Court had a more relaxed method of processing traffic tickets, which kept the occasional tardy payer from facing a license suspension.
• Nathan Nanez, a senior at The Dalles High School, was chosen to represent the Eastern Oregon area as part of a campaign called Oregonians for Student Success. He was one of four students selected statewide.
• Gene Parker, longtime city attorney for The Dalles, announced he would retire in March 2020, giving the city time to find a replacement he could help train. He’s been with the city for 28 ½ years and has worked on several projects that “I believe have significantly benefited” the city, he said in his retirement letter.
• One of the sex abuse victims of a former Dufur coach sued Dufur School District and three officials, alleging the district violated her civil rights by failing to prevent the coach’s predatory behavior.
• A crowded and diverse slate of candidates filed to be on the ballot for the May 21 election for North Wasco County School District 21, where 13 candidates sought six positions. Three of the six seats up for election had three contestants each. Two were unopposed and one had two candidates. Several candidates were Hispanic. The filing period for the election ended March 21.
APRIL
In a rarity, $1,600 that an elderly woman in The Dalles was scammed out of was recently returned to her by postal inspectors, who made a special trip here from Portland to do so. But an alarming aspect of this case was that the scammers remotely changed the woman’s phone number, “not once, but twice,” in an effort to isolate her, said Gwen Koski, postmaster in The Dalles.
• With the completion of a $2 million high-density fiber optic broadband network, the community of Maupin became one of the state’s most competitive when it comes to internet access.
• In a proposed budget that anticipates new staff, small pay increases, a sizable insurance rate hike and much higher food costs, the regional jail told board members it was seeking a 16 percent increase in funding from its four member counties.
• More than a dozen citizens asked the Wasco County Commission April 3 not to submit a letter of support it wrote for the Summit Ridge wind project east of Dufur. The commission opted to table the matter. The commission had written the letter on behalf of the owner of the Summit Ridge turbine project to Puget Sound Energy, a Washington-based utility whose role as a power-purchaser in the project is key to its development.
• David Griffith retired from the auto dealership business. The papers to sell his Griffith Motors dealership were signed March 25, and the new owner was Mario Hernandez, who also had three dealerships in Idaho and Nevada. The new entity is split into two dealerships, Columbia Gorge Toyota and Columbia Gorge Honda.
MAY
Final unofficial election results showed two appointed incumbents defeated challengers to keep their seats on the D21 school board, and were joined by four new faces.
Shoppers at The Dalles Fred Meyer learned that the company planned to reconfigure the store to maximize grocery space to meet demand. The remodel was to be completed in December.
A man who tried to put a hit on the district attorney and two others saw his 20-year sentence cut by more than half after a successful appeal of the most serious charges against him. Dustin Kimbrough was sentenced in 2014 for charges including attempted aggravated murder after he asked a fellow inmate at the regional jail in 2012 to hire a hitman to kill Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley and Kimbrough’s father-in-law and brother-in-law. The other inmate quickly told authorities about the plot.
John Brookhouse and Jill Durow were named Wasco County Pioneers 2019 Pioneer Man and Woman of the year at the 97th annual meeting of the association, held at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center.
Also in May:
• Aaron Carter, who first came to The Dalles years ago on a visiting high school football team, moved his family here as he took his new post as managing partner at the new Columbia Gorge Toyota and Columbia Gorge Honda dealerships, formerly Griffith Motors.
• The Dalles City Council on Monday unanimously approved a permit system for RV parking on city streets, and modified on-street parking restrictions for RVs and oversized vehicles to allow violators to be impounded and towed 24 hours after the posting of the first $20 citation. Previously, vehicles could only be impounded following a sixth citation.
• The new owners of the Recreation Building downtown received a $200,000 state grant to help restore the façade of the building. The project was to become the focus of attention later in the year when a portion of the building’s roof collapsed.
• After two straight years of daily protests against the housing of immigration detainees at the regional jail, the group that began the protest moved to a monthly protest instead, a leader said. Meanwhile, another group, which shared some membership with the protest group, continued its efforts to work with the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility on the same goal of ending immigration detention at the jail.
• The Dalles City Council unanimously adopted changes in police, building department and utility hookup fees.
JUNE
The Insitu Corporation notified its employees of impending layoffs resulting from a rapidly evolving marketplace for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Insitu spokesperson Jennifer Beloy confirmed to The Enterprise on Monday that “yes, there will be layoffs” coming out of a corporate restructuring being devised by executives of Insitu and its owner, The Boeing Co.
Tokola Properties is no longer interested in redeveloping the former Tony’s Town & Country building downtown, but still hopes to do some kind of development in The Dalles, a city official announced.
The principal of Sonrise Academy was arrested on charges of harassment, first-degree attempted criminal mistreatment and third-degree attempted assault. The Dalles Police Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab said the charges stemed from “an allegation of something that occurred while the kids were in school.”
A report on travel and tourism showed Wasco County experienced an average spending growth of $5.02 million from 2014-17.
The Oregon Tourism Commission, more popularly known as Travel Oregon, received the report, which analyzed the success of travel and tourism industries throughout the state, from Dean Runyan Associates.
Mid-Columbia Medical Center asked the school district for an option to buy 30 acres of school-owned land in Columbia View Heights area for a new hospital.
An unusually cool and windy June made for a later-than-normal start for cherry harvest. Initial cherries were smaller than desired, but hopes were that later cherries would be bigger.
Also in June:
• A postal carrier truck that was driving from Portland to The Dalles early on Tuesday, May 28, had an open cargo door and lost approximately 20 boxes or containers of mail, according to police logs. A person who answered the phone at the driver’s company said she had no comment. The company, Lapo, Inc., of Portland, is a U.S. postal contractor contracted to haul bulk mail, according to its website.
• A Grass Valley man was arrested June 13 and accused of firing a weapon near a group of men who were working on an adjacent property. Nobody was hurt.
• The new Quenett Creek Substation project was powered up and in operation at the Port of The Dalles, increasing the amount of electrical power available throughout the region.
• The Summit Ridge Wind Farm, an approved but unbuilt wind energy generation facility proposed near the Deschutes River, was in limbo.
• Since facility limitations prevented the reduction of class sizes, School District 21 plans to use new state school funding to add about 30 classroom aides, officials said. Newly approved funding for schools would mean about $2.5 million per year for D21 starting July 2020, said Randy Anderson, chief financial officer at North Wasco County School District 21.
• Contractors and tourists in The Dalles were taking any bed they could find as home owners saw an opportunity to capture revenue through renting rooms. In the previous five months, the city had received seven requests—six for bed and breakfast hospitality businesses and one for a vacation rental. And that is just added stock. A search on AirBnB.com listed 54 rentals for The Dalles.
• Many people think it’s illegal, a local police officer said, but there is no state or local law that prevents people from living in their cars. An anonymous caller reported to The Dalles Police Department Monday evening that multiple people were parked on Pentland between Second and Third streets and living out of their cars. He was advised that it wasn’t against the law to live in a vehicle. The man said he was concerned that people could hang out and party in the streets all day, according to the log.
• A new graffiti ordinance in The Dalles put a tight timeline on property owners to remove graffiti—just five days, or 14 days in case of hardship— but a free service to have it removed was created. Previously, graffiti was handled under the city’s nuisance ordinance. City staff looked at how eight other Oregon cities handled graffiti, and Steve Harris, the city’s community development director, told the city council June 24 that some cities put liens on properties or directly billed property owners for the cost of cleanup, and some cities also charged an administrative fee as well.
• The first professional rodeo in The Dalles in four years was a successful event, with full grandstands and plenty of action at the Fort Dalles Riders Club.
