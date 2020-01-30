Auction Sales Company was the winner of the 2020 Tradition of Compassion Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation award presented by Mid-Columbia Health Foundation (MCHF) in January.
The company has been a strong supporter of Columbia River Gorge communities for over 40 years. “This is a business that empowers and applauds employees who volunteer, encourages employees to give financially, and supports community programs and projects with donations and volunteering,” said MCHF Board Chair Kristi Timmons.
As a local business they are committed to a wide variety of projects, dedicating their time and talent volunteering for the local Dance Club Academy and leading 4H groups, as well as heavily supporting the Wasco County Fair and Rodeo, Home At Last and Dufur School, just to name a few of the organizations and events with which they have been involved, Timmons said.
As the leader in local on-site and internet auctions, Auction Sales Co. also dedicates their time to supporting many local fundraisers as auctioneers, including the Jerry Walker Depriest Dinner & Auction, the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation Festival of Trees and The Dalles Art Center Auction.
With their auction expertise and unique ability to fully engage donors, they help these local non-profit organizations and others raise essential funds to support important community projects. That dedication to service what makes Auction Sales Company a multi-generational leader of philanthropy in The Dalles, Timmons said.
Additional award winners are:
The 2020 outstanding philanthropic organization went to the Youth Empowerment Shelter, or Y.E.S. house.
Since 2016, the group has offered a variety of services for youth that include shelter, counseling and support of those in their care, said Timmons. They offer counseling and meditation, educational assistance, life training, and long-term housing solutions, she added. “This organization works to assist one of our most vulnerable populations, and in turn helps families break the cycle of abuse, desperation and homelessness,” she said.
Named as the 2020 Outstanding Philanthropist was Carna Schmidt. Schmidt is a founding member of the MCHF Women’s Giving Circle, and quietly supports hundreds of projects in the Gorge, Timmons said. “She is always willing to give her time as a volunteer and advocate for those in need,” said Timmons. Schmidt has also served as a Wasco County Economic Development Commissioner, on the Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation board, the Mid-Columbia Medical Center board of trustees and on the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s board as well.
