The parents of a one-month-old girl called 911 early Tuesday morning to report their baby was not breathing and was cold to the touch. Medics and law officers arrived at their location in the west end of The Dalles and determined the baby was dead, a press release stated.
The 911 call was placed just before 3 a.m. Initial investigation does not suggest foul play, but because a child is deceased, an investigation is ongoing, with an autopsy planned today, a press release from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
Personnel from the sheriff’s office and the Oregon State Police are conducting the investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of the child.
The name of the child and her family will not be released while the investigating is pending.
Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley said, “This is a tragic loss of a young life. There is no indication of foul play. We ask that people not speculate and allow the family to grieve.”
