Beware driving on fresh street paint—vehicle damage could result
Crews from the City of The Dalles and a contractor will paint center and side lines on selected high-traffic streets Monday and Tuesday, Oct.7 and 8, beginning at 7 a.m. each day, weather permitting.
The city is currently using a new epoxy-based, modified urethane paint. This new type of paint is expected to last for several years rather than just one year. Extra precautions are needed to give the epoxy-based paint time to dry, however, because it cannot be easily removed from vehicles.
Motorists are asked to watch for the crews and avoid driving on the wet paint.
The paint truck will be preceded and followed by warning vehicles, with signs calling attention to the wet paint. The trucks will be spaced according to the necessary drying time of the paint.
Attempting to pass or drive between the trucks will result in a messy striping job and paint damage to the motorist’s vehicle.
Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution around work areas and observe all temporary traffic control devices.
Learn more about the 2019 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program at thedalles.org/transportation. If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department; 541-296-5401.
