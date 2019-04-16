Editor’s note: The Chronicle is profiling the 13 candidates for the six open positions on the D21 school board. This installment features unopposed candidate Dawn Rasmussen in Zone 2.
Each candidate was asked why they are running for school board, what skills they bring to the position, and their vision for the district. The election is May 21.
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan, who was recently appointed to the vacant Zone 7 position by the school board, said, “I’m running for the school board to be part of a positive change in our school district. I believe we have the best staff and students and as citizens of The Dalles we need to provide them with the best opportunities for teaching and learning in an adequate, inviting and modern setting.”
As to the skillset he brings to the table, he said, “I’ve served my community in high school as a student firefighter, went on to serve my country in the Oregon Army National Guard after graduating and now I believe it’s time to give back again as a member of The Dalles community and as a concerned parent of school aged children of my own. I’m not running for school board as a politician or with an agenda, just simply as a servant willing to serve my community.”
On his vision for the district, Sullivan said, “I believe we need new facilities with state of the art technology, modern security and adequate resources to provide our children with the opportunities that were provided to us by past generations. Our children and today’s students are tomorrow’s future. They deserve a hope for better things to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.