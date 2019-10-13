Body identified
A body found on Dry Creek Road south of Mosier on Oct. 5 by a family out for a walk was identified as that of Kael Sean Moran, a 45-year-old resident of Wasco County.
“Although the body was partially mummified, Oregon State Police crime lab personnel were able to collect fingerprints using specialized techniques,” Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley said in a press release.
“The prints were entered into a database and the comparisons revealed the identity of the individual,” he said.
On Sept. 11, not quite a month before his body was found, The Dalles Police Department listed Moran as a missing person, the release stated.
Moran’s next of kin were notified of his passing on Wednesday, Oct. 9. “Examination of the body by the state medical examiner’s office, which included full-body x-rays, did not reveal any evidence that Mr. Moran’s death was anything but accidental in nature. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding Mr. Moran’s movements since August 2019 should contact the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at 541-506-2580,” the press release stated.
The body was found by a husband and wife and their 13-year-old son, who were walking on their property on Dry Creek Road. The boy found the body in a ravine.
“The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office along with Wasco County Search and Rescue, The Dalles Police Department, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the the Oregon State Police responded to the scene and conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area, the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.