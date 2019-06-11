BOISE, Idaho – The Bureau of Reclamation has awarded four Water Conservation Field Services Program grants in the Pacific Northwest Region, including a grant for Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with Juniper Flat District Improvement Company (JFDIC) to update an existing Water Management and Conservation Plan. The update will help identify needs within JFDIC, current infrastructure and future conservation projects. Reclamation will provide $6,980 toward the total project cost of $13,960.
The Bureau program provides technical and financial assistance to irrigation districts and other entities with water delivery authority to develop and implement water conservation measures. The grants require a 50 percent or better cost-share. Eligible activities include developing water conservation plans, improving water management and demonstrating conservation technologies.
Additional grant recipients include:
• Warm Springs Irrigation District in eastern Oregon will update their existing Water Management and Conservation Plan. The update will support future implementation measures for conservation and drought resiliency. Reclamation will provide $19,950 toward the $40,495 project.
• North Unit Irrigation District in central Oregon will automate its water orders to create a real-time system optimization review. This project will improve efficiency district wide and help identify and prioritize future conservation projects, which supports multiple planning efforts in the Deschutes basin. Reclamation will provide $25,000 toward the $69,842 project.
• Selah-Moxee Irrigation District in Washington’s Yakima basin will design a 1,700-foot canal lining project and a 1,130-foot canal piping project. Part of the District’s Comprehensive Water Conservation Plan, the projects will help eliminate seepage, increase canal reliability and reduce vegetative growth. Reclamation will provide $25,000 toward the total cost of $54,736.
To learn more about the Water Conservation Field Services Program, visit www.usbr.gov/pn/programs/wat/index.html.
