There’s something strange in your neighborhood, so put your tennis shoes on and get ready to walk!
The Dalles Main Street will be leading fearless guests on a series of macabre, ghost-story-filled historic walking tours Friday and Saturday nights in October. Guides lead as guests explore historic—and some say haunted—downtown The Dalles, bringing stories of spirits who linger in the shadows and terrifying tales of murder and mayhem.
Two tours each night will get a 45-minute downtown tour. After the early walk and before the late walk, local paranormal investigators will share hair-raising stories and ghostly evidence with guests in an hour full of spine-tingling fun. Early tours, starting at 6 p.m., are recommend for ages 6 and older; late tours, starting at 8 p.m., are recommended for ages 18 and over.
Friday, Oct. 18, will be a night off so everyone can join in the 4th Annual Witches Walk.
The Ghost Walk cost is $20 per person. Proceeds will go to The Dalles Main Street and be used, in part, to purchase candy for the annual Trick or Treat downtown.
Believers and skeptics alike are welcome to join. Each evening will feature a different downtown venue. Tickets are at The Dalles Main Street’s website: www.thedallesmainstreet.org/spooky-town-2019. Participants are asked to read and sign a waiver and will be given other details at the time of ticket purchase. There are a limited number of spots with advanced ticket sales only, and everyone is encouraged to buy their tickets now.
For more information contact the event coordinator and Main Street volunteer, Kelly, at tdghostwalk@gmail.com, or visit The Dalles Main Street’s website at www.thedallesmainstreet.org/spooky-town-2019
Rules
• Rain, shine or snow, so dress accordingly. Tour includes 45 minutes of walking, so comfortable shoes are recommended.
• Tickets are non-refundable.
• Tours leave exactly on time, so please be fifteen minutes early to check in.
• Tour guides will have a roster with your name, so no need to print anything.
• Tickets can be purchased in advance only. Please check the day and time you have purchased, as tickets are non-transferable.
• Guests must sign a waiver at the time of the event.
