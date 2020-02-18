There’s a lot of elbow room in The Dalles. And people are used to it.
At the same time, rents for two-bedroom apartments are going for $1,000 to $1,200 a month. We are having historic lows in available housing stock. It’s clear there is a housing shortage in The Dalles.
New home construction is in-filling throughout the city, and a new hotel on West Sixth Street to meet the demand is now in the skyline.
But low supply and high demand are still creating opportunity to make some money. And sometimes, growing pains.
Legacy Development Group of Hood River has applied to the City of The Dalles to subdivide a 6.19-acre lot on west Richmond Street into 72 lots in east The Dalles.
And yes, that’s a lot. Some say too many while others say they need a place to live.
It’s creating some friction.
Ernie Piehl, whose home and acre of property abuts the proposed subdivision, said “It’s not a high-density area. We’re all opposed to it up here. We don’t want it to destroy our way of life. It’s nice and quiet and peaceful.”
The proposed subdivision is bordered by 10th and 12th streets and overlooks The Dalles Dam. Pretty location, no doubt. The former cherry orchard is surrounded by larger lots with single-family dwellings.
Legacy, which is also bankrolling the Park Place 33-house subdivision near Sorosis Park, has submitted plans to the city for 43 separate housing structures. Most would stradle the lots and create 83 housing units. The majority are two-level triplexes and duplexes. It also includes 10 single-family units and a 0.13-acre community park.
The plan calls for the majority of the lots to be around 2,300 square feet. Six exceed 5,000 square feet and 21 are in the 3,000 to 4,500 range. Plans also call for the creation of 11th Street through the subdivision center and Bradely Drive along the west edge and oriented north to south. Parking would be located off street behind housing units accessed via two alleyways.
Legacy, which named the subdivision “The Grove”, has asked the city to approve breaking the acreage into 72 lots through an administrative action. Lot sizes requested are allowed under high-density zoning that was put in place decades ago, said Planner Joshua Chandler.
More than 20 letters in opposition to the development have been received from residents, Chandler said. Planners will review them on Feb. 18. He said they would be assessing if those opposing it have specified how the planned subdivision does not comply with municipal code.
In the event that legitimate concerns are raised, the request will be taken to a public hearing. He said Legacy and The Dalles Community Development Director Steven Harris also had the power to take it to a public hearing.
