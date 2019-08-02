The Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) is making progress toward construction of a skills center and on-campus housing. The former is intended to provide students with expanded education opportunities, while the latter will offer 72 units of housing.
Dan Spatz, executive director for institutional advancement at CGCC, spoke to The Dalles Rotary Club about the two projects at its weekly Wednesday meeting at Zion Lutheran Church.
Spatz touched on a number of upcoming milestones, including a final round of proposals being considered for selection of an architect this month.
The college has chosen Plan B Consulting, a firm out of Lake Oswego, as project manager.
By October the college hopes to have a construction manager selected, and to be breaking ground by April 2020 on both projects, with projected completion in 2021.
The skills center will facilitate educational opportunities focused on trade skills.
Spatz spoke specifically about aviation maintenance, one program he described as being “top of the list” for the college; he noted a rise in job demand for the trade as inspiration for the program.
Spatz also talked about the communication the college has established with Boeing and the local Columbia Gorge Regional Airport as well.
The Rotary Club invited Spatz to return and provide an update once more logistics had been determined and additional plans were available.
