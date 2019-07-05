Columbia Gorge Community College is seeking public input on how well the institution is doing its job of providing better access to jobs training and an affordable pathway to higher education.
It’s been 43 years since a grassroots initiative resulted in the creation of the “Treaty Oak Area Education District,” now known as Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC). From its origins in downtown The Dalles, the college has expanded steadily, now with campuses in Hood River and The Dalles and an ever-growing presence online.
Is CGCC responding to the education and training needs of students, business and industry partners, district taxpayers, and the regional community at large? Is it fulfilling its mission of “building dreams and transforming lives by providing lifelong educational programs that strengthen our community?” And what else should decision-makers at the college know?
Those questions are part of a community and business survey offering a chance to provide feedback and offer suggestions, according to a press release from the college.
The survey opened June 28 and continues through August.
To take the survey, visit the college’s website, www.cgcc.edu/news/college-launches-community-business-survey.
