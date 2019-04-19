Do you have a question for candidates for special districts in the May 21 election?
The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and Mid-Columbia Senior Center are hosting a Candidates’ Forum on Tuesday, April 23, in the Senior Center, 1112 West Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m.
Candidates will answer submitted questions. Community members are encouraged to email their questions in advance to info@thedalleschamber.com, or visit the chamber offices at 404 West Second St. and complete a question form. Local media representatives will pose the questions.
The May election will decide candidates for a wide array of special districts, including six positions on the North Wasco County School District board (four of which are contested races); four board positions at Columbia Gorge Community College; four positions at Columbia Gorge Education Service District (no candidate filed for one of these positions); two at Dufur School District; four at South Wasco County School District (one race contested); four on the Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue District board (one race contested); three on the Mosier Fire District board, four on Tygh Valley Rural Fire Protection District board(one race contested), and elections to the Port of The Dalles board of commissioners, Northern Wasco Parks and Recreation District and others in the region. All candidates have been invited to the forum.
For a complete list of positions and candidates, visit the Wasco County Clerk’s website, www.co.wasco.or.us/Filings%203-21-19%205pm.pdf.
For additional information on the candidates’ forum, call the chamber at 541-296-2231.
