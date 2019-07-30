In it’s final year of publication as a daily newspaper, The Dalles Chronicle earned two first, one second and two third place awards in the 2019 Oregon Newspapers Publishers Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, announced Thursday, July 19, at the annual ONPA convention in Gleneden Beach, Ore.
Coverage of the Substation Fire published July 21-22 under the headline “The flames were like lava” received first place for spot news coverage in the under 10,000 circulation daily division. Named in the award are editor RaeLynn Ricarte, reporter Neita Cecil and photographer/editor Mark Gibson.
Also receiving a first place award was a photographic essay published under the headline, “First Foods Ceremony lives on,” by Mark Gibson.
Sports writer Ray Rodriguez won second place in the competitive best sports story category, with a story giving credit where credit is due, published Nov. 28 under the headline “Motherly presence is recipe for Dufur’s success.” The first two paragraphs read: “There were nine Dufur Ranger seniors playing their final game at Hillsboro Stadium Saturday. In the stands, yelling and screaming, were their mothers, savoring every moment and sharing in the glory of a fourth straight football title.”
Chronicle advertising representative and contributing journalist Tom Peterson received a third place award for best news photo, published May 5 under the headline “Fire guts home.”
The entire newsroom and supportive staff was recognized with a third place award for the special edition “In the Company of Excellence,” published Feb. 25, an annual publication recognizing quality individuals and projects in Wasco and Sherman counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.