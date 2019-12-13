The City of The Dalles is reminding residential and commercial property owners that snow and ice removal on driveways, wheelchair ramps and sidewalks is the responsibility of the owner or person in charge of the adjacent property.
In accordance with The Dalles Municipal Code safe passage must be cleared within the first two hours of daylight each day. Shoveled snow must be piled on private property, not in the street.
For information on the Do’s and Don’ts when removing snow and ice, log on the City’s website at www.thedalles.org/thedalles.org/transportation or call Nikki Lesich, codes enforcement, at 541-296-5481 extension 1153.
