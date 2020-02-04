The Dalles City and Wasco County are now working in partnership to remove graffiti, with jail work crews, supervised by the county, providing the labor.
Nikki Lesich, code enforcement officer of The Dalles, said the memorandum of understanding the city and county finalized in December creates a partnership between the two entities to remove graffiti quickly.
“(The Dalles) and Wasco County Youth Services entered an agreement to provide work crews to assist the city when we have graffiti that needs to be removed, at the city’s request,” Lesich said. Wasco County will be providing workers’ compensation coverage for the persons participating in the NORCOR work crew, which will do the removal work.
The partnership has been an excellent one in its first month, Lesich said. “The timing and speediness on the graffiti removal on the request that the city has made has been very helpful,” Lesich said.
According to city law, property owners have 48 hours to report new graffiti on structures or buildings. They then have five days to remove the tagging. If the graffiti is not removed within five days, owners may face a fine of $500 per day.
After reporting graffiti, property owners can work with Wasco County Youth Services and arrange the removal of graffiti at no cost. Property owners can even provide their own paint if they desire.
“Having graffiti out longer tends to attract more graffiti and other kinds of activities, so the sooner we can remove it from our communities the sooner we can put a stop to the negative activity that surrounds that,” Lesich said. “Wasco County has been an extremely helpful asset to be able to work together on removing graffiti.”
The county has had a graffiti removing program since 2004, which sources workers who need to complete community work service, youth on supervision, adults on supervision and youth in the NORCOR long-term program. The new agreement gets its workers through the same programs. Workers’ age ranges from 12-18 for youth and 18 and over for adults.
Molly Rogers, Wasco County Youth Services director, said the graffiti removing crews have kept the city mostly clear of such vandalism.
“I am very proud of the City of The Dalles and the immediate surrounding area,” Rogers said. “I travel a lot around Oregon and my observation is that we have less than many areas. There are locations that unfortunately are victims of graffiti more often than others, but as a whole our area is pretty free of the bold, large-scale graffiti areas.”
The Dalles does not have a severe graffiti problem but the idea, as explained by Lesich and Rogers, is to stop and prevent future vandalism.
“Law enforcement is able to locate and refer youth to the Department of Youth Services for graffiti, and our office supervises any sanctioning,” Roger said. “There are a variety of variables involved with youth who tag, the key variable being age. While there may be many episodes within a short period of time, once a youth starts to work with a Juvenile Court Counselor and the Community Work Service program, the recidivism drops drastically.”
Lesich said the new agreement helps make the community look more appealing and attractive to both visitors and residents.
“I think in any community, when you’re looking at blight and making your curb appeal in general, it’s a lot of little things that add up to making our community more beautiful, attractive and cleaner in general,” Lesich said. “That’s the goal; keep our community in check and balanced when it comes to enforcement and compliance to ordinances such as this one.”
To report graffiti, fill out a code enforcement complaint form at thedalles.com under the public documents and forms link.
