The City of The Dalles has made a tentative offer to Michelle Teed to serve as city attorney. The city is doing a background check, and anticipates moving forward at the Nov. 25 meeting of the council.
Teed is a native of Oregon and graduate of Oregon Institute of Technology, where she received her Associates in Accounting and Bachelor’s in Industrial Management. In 1999 she received her Juris Doctorate from Willamette University in Salem.
Teed has practiced law in Arizona, Texas, Washington and Oregon. Her Oregon experience includes working for the Oregon Division of Family and Children Services and Oregon Department of Justice as a law clerk and then assistant attorney general. She also served as the assistant city attorney for the city of Salem and currently serves as deputy director of the elections division for Oregon’s Secretary of State.
She is experienced in municipal law, public meetings, finance, elections, contracting, tax law and worker’s compensation.
During interviews with both City Department Heads and City Council the consensus was very positive, said Daniel Hunter, human resources director for the city. “Michelle is very personable, inquisitive and highly intelligent. We hope the community of The Dalles will join with us in welcoming Michelle to our city,” he said.
Teed is anticipated to begin work before Jan. 1, 2020. She will replace City Attorney Gene Parker, who is retiring in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.