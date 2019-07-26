Building upon a successful Spring 2019 Academy that saw 11 participants graduate, the City of The Dalles will be offering the Academy again this Fall.
The Local Government Academy is a free and exciting program for local residents interested in learning more and getting involved with their local government. This is an ideal program to take if you are interested in volunteering to serve on one of the City’s committees or commissions.
“It has been a terrific journey going through The Dalles Local Government Academy. I recommend it to anyone who is interested in our city and how it works. I have learned a great amount about the programs the city is involved in. It is a must for anyone that wants to get involved in our city,” said Robert Kuenzinger, a 2019 LGA graduate.
Participants will attend sessions with every city department including: The Police Department, Public Works, City Manager, City Clerk, City Attorney, Human Resources, Library, Finance, Community and Economic Development and the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport.
The first class is scheduled for Sept. 10 and will typically be twice a month on Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Classes will primarily be held in the City Council Chambers at 313 Court St. One session will be at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport in Klickitat County and one will be held at the City of The Dalles Police Station across the street from City Hall. Attendance at all classes is mandatory.
There is no charge for the academy. An online application is available at www.ci.thedalles.or.us or potential participants can come to the City Manager’s office to pick up a paper application. Applications are due Aug. 30. For questions, please contact Matthew Klebes, Assistant to the City Manager, at mklebes@ci.thedalles.or.us.
