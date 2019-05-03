The 32nd annual Community Clean-Up is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and will be held at its former location at Sixth and Webber streets because the county property on 10th Street is not available this year, according to Cindy Keever, who coordinates the event for the Public Works Department of The Dalles.
Last year, 66.86 tons of garbage were collected, as well as 25 tons of yard debris and 25 tons of metal, Keever said. The yard debris was recycled by Dirt Hugger, and the metal by The Dalles Disposal.
The city is asking residents to help prevent unsightly damage to street trees with low hanging branches. “Trimming branches before collision is healthier for the trees, and prevents damage to tall vehicles like school buses and garbage trucks,” Keever said. Up to two pickup loads per household of tree trimmings can be disposed of for free at the cleanup.
Usable items may be donated to the on-site Reuse Fair, which will be along the sidewalk on Webber Street. Event participants may pick up “new” treasures from the Reuse Fair area at no cost.
Yard debris will be recycled, and should be kept separate from trash. Leaves and grass clippings can be placed in paper bags, and branches bundled with string or twine.
Large items such as furniture may be disposed of at the site only during cleanup hours.
Participants are encouraged to donate canned food, which will go to the local food bank.
“Friends and neighbors are encouraged to help the elderly or handicapped dispose of unwanted items,” said Keever. “Civic groups are encouraged to adopt an area of town for cleanup.”
In addition to crews from the city and The Dalles Disposal, volunteers from the Lions, the Kiwanis and the Master Recycling program participate, and many businesses contribute to the effort, said Keever. A crew from the regional jail also participates.
New this year, local representatives from “811 Call Before You Dig” will be on hand, helping serve hot dogs and hamburgers and encouraging awareness of the need to check placement of utilities before digging.
No kitchen garbage or food waste, tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, computers, monitors, televisions, dirt, rock, animal waste (manure) or business or commercial waste will be accepted.
More information about the event is on the City Hall Facebook page and at thedalles.org—scroll to “Press Releases” on the home page. Volunteers are welcome; call Cindy Keever at 541-506-2004 to learn how you can contribute.
