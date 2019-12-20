Before a crowded audience, Colonel Wright Elementary staff members told the D21 school board Dec. 12 that plans to start a dual immersion program at the school next fall did not include staff, and that their questions have gone unanswered.
Colonel Wright Counselor Cal Robertson said the staff “are scared and fearful that a small, selective dual immersion committee has the power ... to significantly change Colonel Wright school without any substantial feedback or inclusion into the committee’s process” from school staff, parents or students.
If implemented, the immersion program would start with kindergarten classes made up of half native English speakers and half native Spanish speakers, selected by lottery from across the district. Students would start with 90 percent of content in Spanish, and by fifth grade, it would be equally in English and Spanish.
As the program moves up each grade, bi-lingual teachers will teach the classes. Because of this, Robertson said that “within three years, at least half of Colonel Wright teaching staff would be new.”
It also leaves “lingering questions as to what will happen to our PE, music, Title I, ELD and counselor positions,” Robertson said.
“Furthermore,” he said, “Colonel Wright will no longer be a neighborhood school and instead become a destination school where students are bused in from around the district, creating a vastly different student body within this three-year time period as well.”
The committee researching the proposal told Colonel Wright teachers in November that change is scary and the committee understood that, Robertson said. “We at Colonel Wright believe that change can be scary when the people who are most affected by the change have no say in the process and feel that the change is being forced upon them. This is how we currently feel about the dual immersion committee and process.”
The committee sent out a survey last spring to staff. If the survey had asked where the program should be located, “then Colonel Wright would have had a far different response to the survey and now feels the information provided on the spring survey was out of context.”
In late October, rumors surfaced that the program would be housed at Colonel Wright, Robertson said. “This sent disbelief and shockwaves” through staff, which immediately sought meetings with district administrators for more information.
The dual immersion committee gave a presentation to staff at Colonel Wright Nov. 11, and asked for feedback on sticky notes “but would not answer questions directly,” Robertson said.
The questions posed on the sticky notes have not been answered yet, he said.
Also, staff were told they could join the committee, but several staff who have tried have not been able to join, he said.
Robertson said change “can be exciting and invigorating when people are given a voice and included in the process.” He said the district did an “amazing job” of including staff, students and parents in every step of the process to hire a new principal. “In return we got an amazing principal,” he said of Carol Dowsett, who started this school year.
Colonel Wright fifth-grade teacher Steve Chance asked the board if it didn’t make more sense to have the dual immersion program at Chenowith Elementary. “They have 50 percent migrant population, more than twice that of the other two elementary schools. If students are chosen by a random lottery, 50 percent of students would be from the Chenowith area. Does it make sense to transport half of the population of the new school away from their home school?”
The program would be in two kindergarten classes, but Colonel Wright only has two, so parents who opted out of the program, or didn’t get a lottery spot, would have to leave Colonel Wright, Chase said.
“What sense does this make, in having students who are close Colonel Wright neighbors sent across town? Will that get support from the public?” he said.
He said Chenowith elementary has four kindergarten classes, so that means two would convert to dual immersion and two could stay as traditional kindergartens, allowing parents who didn’t want to participate the ability to stay at the school.
Colonel Wright PE teacher Tom Conklin said Colonel Wright was a small school. He asked if a complete change to Colonel Wright was worth the small asset of an immersion program.
He noted most of the school board membership has changed since the board decision last January to move ahead with researching dual immersion. He also wondered if it made sense to wait until a new superintendent is hired next year. Candy Armstrong is retiring as superintendent next June.
Colonel Wright first grade teacher Judy Powell asked if dual immersion was a priority for the district. She said teachers’ understanding from the District Improvement Plan and Student Success Act survey was that the priorities were class size, attendance, social/emotional support for children, and math and reading.
She said teachers have had little input into the dual immersion research process. “That’s why we’re here tonight.”
The process feels rushed, she said, and she felt a slower pace would assure success. Only 55 people participated in the survey sent out last spring, and she noted 76 percent of survey respondents wanted more information.
She said staff have pride in Colonel Wright and they want to keep it as a neighborhood school.
Colonel Wright kindergarten teacher Courtney Middleton said plans for transportation needs for incoming special education kindergarteners begins in April of each year, and she feared the transportation needs would be complicated and likely beyond the capabilities of the district.
When the board authorized staff to look into the program in January 2019, then-board member Bethani Frantz-Studebaker said dual immersion is “not a new idea. It’s been highly effective, highly researched and highly implemented, globally.”
Other speakers at that January meeting said their own children were in dual immersion programs and benefited. Another speaker said research shows children learn more in dual-immersion environments.
Three years ago, D21 was identified as one of the 15 lowest-performing districts in Oregon in terms of outcomes for English language learners. The state provided the district with $180,000 a year for four years to work on improving outcomes.
Currently, the school district uses the ESL pullout model, where students learning English are pulled from class for specialized instruction. It is widely used, but doesn’t perform as well as dual immersion, a presenter said at the January meeting.
