Mario Heredia of Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation was presented a check for $5,000 by Heather Wright, president of the Mid-Columbia Association of Realtors, at the association’s January meeting at the Best Western, Hood River Inn in Hood River.
The funds are to be used for down payment assistance for an individual in the Gorge. The grant was possible through the HOME Foundation, administered by the Oregon Association of Realtors, a nonprofit charity that provides financial resources to create, expand, and encourage home ownership opportunities for Oregonians at or below local median income.
The charity also promotes awareness of affordable housing issues by educating Oregonians and their representatives about the barriers to home ownership and the resources needed to increase housing affordability.
The charity gives members a way to give back to their communities. “Far too many people in today’s workforce simply can’t afford the American dream. We understand that homes stabilize families, and we want that to be achievable for more Oregonians,” said Wright in a press release.
