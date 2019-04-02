The 32nd Annual Community Clean Up will take place Saturday, May 4, from 9 to 3 p.m. in The Dalles.
The event location has changed: Yard debris and large items, such as furniture, may be disposed of at the southwest corner of W. 6th & Webber Streets only on this date and time.
This year the City is asking citizens to make a special effort to prevent unsightly damage to street trees that have low hanging branches. On Community Clean Up day, up to two standard sized pickup loads of tree trimmings per household can be disposed of for free.
Trimming branches before collision breaks them is healthier for trees. Tree trimming also prevents damage to tall vehicles like garbage trucks and school buses.
Citizens are encouraged to separate usable goods from trash. Gently used items may be donated to the on-site Reuse Fair. Event participants may pick up “new” treasures from the Reuse Fair area at no cost.
Friends and neighbors are encouraged to help the elderly or handicapped dispose of unwanted items. Civic groups are encouraged to adopt an area of town for clean up.
Volunteers are welcome. Please call Cindy Keever at 541-506-2004 to learn how you can contribute to the success of this event.
More information about The Dalles Community Clean Up is available on the City Hall Facebook page or at
thedalles.org under “Press Releases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.