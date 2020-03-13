The Dalles-Wasco County Library will remain open through the coming week, and most programs will continue as planned, District Librarian Jeff Wavrunek said Friday, March 13, 2020.
“If we get confirmed cases in the area, we would strongly continue closing,” he said. Some events have been canceled, including a visiting musician and a 4-H event. “They are limiting face-to-face contact.”
Wavrunek said they are sanitizing all computers, chairs, tables and doorknobs daily.
It’s been quiet, he added. A recent raptor program with Columbia Gorge Discovery Center that regularly brings in 150 patrons brought in half that number. “It’s definitely quieter, although with school closed the children’s room was pretty active today.”
The branch library in Maupin is also currently staying open. The Dufur branch, which is located in the school building, will be closed until the school reopens April 1.
Wavrunek said the library board will be meeting in the coming week and evaluate things. “It’s all pretty fluid,” he said.
The Sherman Public Library also plans to remain open in the coming week, said Librarian Michael Miller.
