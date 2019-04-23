The Wasco County Commission voted unanimously April 17 to give up public ownership of Davis-Cutoff Road, a .85-mile county road that serves as a connection between Highway 197 and Eight Mile Road.
The road is located several miles southeast of The Dalles.
The vacation request was submitted by Richard Neal, a The Dalles resident and the owner of the surrounding property. Neal’s request cited the minimal use of the road and the excessive trash dumping that occurs along the road and surrounding property.
Wasco County Public Works Director Arthur Smith delivered a report on Neal’s request, with Neal in attendance, in which he agreed with the request based on the lack of traffic flow (citing an average of 12 cars per day, some of which were thought to be Neal himself), and mentioned the trash dumping as a significant problem.
Neal plans to construct a gate several hundred feet from the highway midline, per regulations set by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
When the gate will be installed is unknown.
