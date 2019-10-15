Court Street between East 8th St. and East 7th Place will be closed to thru traffic Oct. 16 through 18 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. “No parking” signs will be placed at curbs on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Court Street will be open for thru traffic 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
Closure will allow installation of a new water main line vault.
No parking within the work area will be allowed during work hours due to heavy equipment use and the location of the trench.
Detours will be in place during work hours on:
• Full road closure on Court Street between East 8th Street and East 7th Place.
• Thru traffic on East 8th Street remains open throughout work on the project.
• Access to residences and businesses will remain open during work hours.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Proceed with caution in this area during construction hours and observe all temporary traffic control devices. If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department; 541-296-5401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.