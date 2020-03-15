All locations and branches of the Hood River Library closed Saturday and will remain closed through at least Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
“Based on scientific evidence that early social distancing can help stop the coronavirus from exponentially spreading, Library District leadership is making the difficult decision to close,” said Library Director Rachael Fox
The district has been monitoring information and advice from the Center for Disease Control, Oregon Health Authority, Governor Kate Brown and Hood River County public health officials, she said. The closures will remain in effect until at least Tuesday, March 31
“This decision is consistent with the governor’s executive order for all K-12 schools to close until April to slow the spread of the virus,” she said. “The best way we can serve our patrons and community right now is to aid in slowing the spread of the virus, especially as our patrons include many seniors and others at high risk.”
Over the next few weeks, locations will be cleaned and prepared for reopening.
During the closure, patrons are encouraged to use Hood River County Library District online resources and services. Residents in the service area can sign up for website access to eBooks and eAudiobooks; streaming movies and kid's educational programming; online databases and more.
Due dates for all checked-out materials will extend through the due date and fines will be waived during the closure. Please return your materials when the library reopens. Drop boxes will be closed.
“If you have an item on a hold shelf it will be waiting for you when we reopen. If you have a hold, you will maintain your place in line,” said Fox.
Patrons can follow the Library on social media (Facebook), learn more at www.hoodriverlibrary.org and/or sign up for their enewsletter for the latest updates.
Maryhill Museum closes
Maryill Maryhill Museum of Art will be closed until further notice in an effort to further stem the spread of COVID-19, according to Executive Director Colleen Schafroth.
The official reopening date of the museum will be determined according to recommendations from federal, state, and local health authorities, Schafroith said Saturday.
The museum had canceled events, but planned to remain open, last week.
The Dalles Library open
The Dalles-Wasco County Library will remain open through the coming week, and most programs will continue as planned, District Librarian Jeff Wavrunek said Friday, March 13, 2020.
“If we get confirmed cases in the area, we would strongly continue closing,” he said. Some events have been canceled, including a visiting musician and a 4-H event. “They are limiting face-to-face contact.”
Wavrunek said they are sanitizing all computers, chairs, tables and doorknobs daily.
It’s been quiet, he added. A recent raptor program with Columbia Gorge Discovery Center that regularly brings in 150 patrons brought in half that number. “It’s definitely quieter, although with school closed the children’s room was pretty active today.”
The branch library in Maupin is also currently staying open. The Dufur branch, which is located in the school building, will be closed until the school reopens April 1.
Wavrunek said the library board will be meeting in the coming week and evaluate things. “It’s all pretty fluid,” he said.
The Sherman Public Library also plans to remain open in the coming week, said Librarian Michael Miller.
