With six of seven seats on the D21 school board up for election in May, a crowded candidate field is anticipated, with at least three contested races so far.
The candidate filing period that began in February ends March 21. So far, three people have filed as of Monday, and six more have indicated they will run for the North Wasco County School District 21 board.
Josh Farris has filed for Zone 5, and the incumbent, Bethani Frantz-Studebaker, appointed last July, said she will file candidacy paperwork with the Wasco County Clerk’s Office.
Maggie Rocha has filed for Zone 3, a position that incumbent Robert Zule has said he will not run for again.
Dawn Rasmussen has filed for Zone 2, a seat vacated by Dean McAllister last fall. Rasmussen was appointed to the vacancy by the school board last week. The appointment only lasts until the new board is seated on July 1.
Taner Elliott has not yet filed to run, but has applied to fill the vacancy in Zone 7. The school board will consider his application at its March 21 meeting.
Cassie Ware has announced on social media that she will run for Zone 6, though she had not yet filed by Monday. Trudy Lupkes has also said she will file for Zone 6. That seat is held by Kathy Ursprung, who said she is not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Rebecca Thistlethwaite has said she will run to keep the Zone 1 post she was appointed to last August, but has not yet filed as of Monday. Mary Morehouse has announced on social media she is a candidate for Zone 1 also, but has not yet filed.
The only incumbent not facing election this year is John Nelson, in Zone 4.
To view the boundaries for each zone, visit the D21 website at www.nwasco.k12.or.us.
Full interviews with candidates will appear in later issues of the Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.