Three candidates for School District 21 superintendent have been named by the North Wasco County School District Board of Directors. The candidates selected for interviews are:
• Jose-de-Jesus Melendez of Tacoma, Wash., who will be in The Dalles March 9; Richard R. Polkinghorn of White Salmon, Wash., who will be in The Dalles March 10; and Dr. Dorie V. Vickery of Salem, who will be in The Dalles March 11.
Numerous stakeholder groups will have the opportunity to meet the three candidates and submit input to the board. The School Board intends to make their selection by April 3.
A Candidate Community Forum will be held at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles from 5 to 6 p.m. on March 9, March 10 and March 11 (one candidate per night is scheduled). For additional information on the interview timeline visit the District’s website at www.nwasco.k12.or.us.
North Wasco County School District retained the services of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. to assist in conducting their search. The consultants reviewed, screened and conducted extensive background checks on 15 applicants.
On Monday, Feb. 24, the consultants presented seven qualified applicants to the school board and provided them detailed background information on each applicant. The board then selected three candidates as finalists.
