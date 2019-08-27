Bethani Frantz-Studebaker, who fended off challengers for her seat on the School District 21 board last May, announced last week she was resigning because her husband took a job in Idaho.
She issued a short statement Sunday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation from the North Wasco County School District 21 Board of Directors. My family and I have recently relocated out of state. The Dalles and D21 will forever have a very special place in our lives. I am a better educator and leader because of my experiences while serving on the Board. Wishing all the best and a bright future to the community, parents, teachers, and students.”
Frantz-Studebaker, who holds a doctorate in educational administration, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in early 2018 and ran in the May election to retain the seat.
Her husband, Eric Studebaker, who also holds a doctorate in education, worked for Columbia Gorge Community College as vice president of student services. He took a position with the Idaho State Department of Education in July as director of student engagement and school safety.
Frantz-Studebaker is a full-time assistant professor at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, but she works remotely, spending just 45 days a year on campus.
In the May election, Frantz-Studebaker held off challenges from candidates Josh Farris and Sherry Perry. Frantz-Studebaker got 56.4 percent of the vote, Farris took 34.9 percent and Perry 8.6 percent.
Farris said, “About 40 percent of voters voted for me, if I remember. I’ll have to seriously consider seeking appointment as I was serious to begin with in serving my neighbors on the school board. We are still greatly concerned with the direction and future of the district.”
Perry said, “I will definitely put some thought into it and see what I want to do.”
The school board itself names replacements to fill vacant seats. Whoever is named to this seat will have to run for the position in May 2021.
