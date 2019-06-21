D21 lists plans for new funds
Since facility limitations prevent the reduction of class sizes, School District 21 plans to use new state school funding to add about 30 classroom aides, officials said.
Newly approved funding for schools would mean about $2.5 million per year for D21 starting July 2020, said Randy Anderson, chief financial officer at North Wasco County School District 21.
One of the key goals of the new funding, which will be created through a new tax on large Oregon businesses and will generate $1 billion a year for K-12 schools, is smaller class sizes.
“Though we can’t create additional classrooms we can certainly support the ones we have,” D21 Superintendent Candy Armstrong told the school board May 23.
The state priorities under the Student Success Act are smaller classes, a well-rounded education, student health and safety and more learning time, Armstrong said.
The district wants to invest in all of those areas, Armstrong said.
Also planned is expanding a program called AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), which is relatively new to local schools but has a decades-long track record of success nationally.
The teacher-created program helps middle-performing students learn strong academic habits and become college-ready.
The district has it in the high school now and wants to extend it to all grades.
Other plans are to broaden teacher training and create a student
wellness center at the middle school. It would provide middle schoolers with a safe place for de-escalation and counseling, Anderson said.
The district also plans to hire two counselors with the new revenues.
Also planned is hiring a school resource officer, to be shared between the middle school and high school.
The district also wants to increase after-school programming, though no concrete plans exist yet, as well as do summer “bridge” programming.
Bridge programming would work with transitions from pre-school to elementary school, from elementary to middle school, from middle school to high school and high school to beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.