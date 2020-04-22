The North Wasco County School District Board of Directors will be meet Thursday, April 23 for a virtual board meeting by video conference starting with an executive session at 5:45 p.m., and the regular public meeting at 6 p.m.
The district’s meeting will be live streamed on its Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/northwascoschools.
Agenda and board packet available at www.nwasco.k12.or.us. The board will only accept written public comments for the April 23 meeting. Written comments can be sent to Cindy Miller at publiccomments@nwasco.k12.or.us or by U.S. Mail to North Wasco County School District 21, ATTN: Public Comments, 3632 West 10th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Clearly label the subject line as: “Public comment” and include the topic. Example: “Public Comment: Assessment.”
Approved written public comment will be included in the School Board Agenda under the Public Comment section and may be read aloud as determined by the board chair.
Written public comments will be accepted until noon the day prior to the meeting.
Public comments submitted after the deadline will be included in the next board meeting agenda.
