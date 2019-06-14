Kevin Howard Dale, 30, a former assistant girls basketball coach for The Dalles High School, was in court June 3 face sex abuse charges when he was arrested on new charges involving a second alleged victim.
One of the new charges is first-degree official misconduct, a misdemeanor. He is accused of sexual abuse in his capacity as a public school assistant coach.
Dale, a resident of The Dalles, was also arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, a felony; and three counts of third-degree sex abuse, a misdemeanor.
His bond was $45,000, and he posted $4,500 bail.
The burglary charge alleges he unlawfully entered a building with the intent to commit the crime of sex abuse.
The Dalles Police Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab said both alleged victims are females and are over 18 years old.
Dale posted bail the same day he was arrested, as he did when he was arrested May 3. On that earlier date, he was arrested on three charges of third-degree sex abuse, one charge of private indecency and one charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
The latest charges stem from crimes alleged to have occurred in May 2018 at a school building in the North Wasco County School District. In the original set of charges, he was accused of committing crimes a week prior at a business.
Dale was hired by the high school as assistant girls basketball coach in October 2017 and served as assistant coach in the 2018-19 season also.
He also worked as an assistant football coach.
A school official earlier said Dale had passed background checks.
Dale also worked as an assistant girls basketball coach for Horizon Christian School in Hood River from 2015-17. He followed head coach Brian Stevens over to The Dalles.
