The death Tuesday, March 5, of a 49-year-old woman found in a camper is under investigation, according to Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley.
The Dalles police were called Tuesday around noon to a camper in the 2000 block of West Seventh Street, according to police logs. Yvette Marie Black was found deceased.
“We are in contact with the state medical examiner’s office to make a determination on whether we’re going to have an autopsy,” Nisley said.
Nisley believed Black had grown up in The Dalles. He said she had a listed address in The Dalles but he believed she was homeless.
“There were reports she may have been intoxicated but we haven’t had any way to prove that. We haven’t done toxicology tests,” Nisley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.