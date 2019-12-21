On Thursday, Dec. 12, The Marlow family of Klickitat lost everything to a house fire that consumed their double-wide manufactured home and everything in it.
The fire was spotted by an Ingebo Construction Crew, based nearby, who managed to get the dog Bruce out of the house after they spotted the early morning blaze.
The family was away from home when the fire started.
The crew and firefighters were unable to halt the blaze, which engulfed the home. No one was injured, although a cat named Chewy and a pet lizard were lost. The Wahkiacus Fire Department, led by Chief Brad Knowland, extinguished the fire.
When the family arrived home, the house and all its contents were destroyed.
In response to their loss, the community of Klickitat has come forward in support of Scott and Stephanie Marlow, their son Zeke, 15, and twin daughters Genevie and Cecilia, 2.
“This is a family that didn’t have much, but they were always opened their home to anybody in need,” said friend and neighbor Linda Ingebo. She and her husband Ken have provided the family with temporary housing at the Klickitat River Inn, which they own.
Communities all along the Gorge have been stepping forward to help, Ingebo said, donating clothing, furnishings and cash.
Goldendale Mini Storage and Dallesport Mini Storage have also donated storage space.
“I can’t say thank you big enough for their support,” said Stephanie Marlow of the communities help.
With many of their most immediate needs met, the need for essential items is greatly reduced and those considering donating items should call the Klickitat River Inn office, 509-310-9636, or email marlowfamilyfire@gmail.com prior to making a physical donation, Ingebo said.
While her husband Ken works to organize cleanup efforts and locate new temporary housing for the family during the rebuilding process, Linda Ingebo is spearheading a fundraising effort to help pay for cleanup and reconstruction of the family’s home.
An account has been established at Wells Fargo, Ingebo said, under the title “Marlow Family Fire Find.” Checks and cash are accepted. In addition, a GoFundMe account has been established at www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-in-klickitat-wa. A Facebook fund has also been established by Mana Wildfire Logistics, Inc.
“We are trying to raise enough money to clean up from the fire and rebuild,” Ingebo said of the fundraising effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.