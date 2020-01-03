Since starting out 0-4, the Dufur Rangers have caught fire, with four victories in a row capped by wins over Joseph and Days Creek Thursday and Friday.
In Thursday’s home game against No. 6-ranked Joseph, Dufur held a 23-22 halftime advantage and landed the knockout blow with an 18-12 third-quarter spurt.
Trey Darden scored 13 points and Cooper Bales had 12 points to pace the Rangers, who hit 18 field goals and one 3-pointer and sank 14 of 18 free throws.
Jacob Peters reeled off eight points, Josh Taylor wound up scoring seven points and Gabe Petroff added four points.
Friday at St. Paul versus Days Creek, Darden and Bales combined for 37 points, as the Rangers held off a late rally to defeat the Wolves, 45-43.
Darden posted 19 points, Bales notched 18, Taylor had five and Peters dropped in three points.
All told, Dufur managed 17 field goals, one 3-pointer, and sank 10 of 21 from the line.
Up next, Dufur (4-4 overall) travels to Echo for a game at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then hosts Ione-Arlington at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lady Rangers overcome fouls to beat DC
In a physical battle that featured 53 fouls and 77 free throw attempts, the Dufur Lady Rangers used a 42-25 second-half rally to upend Days Creek by a 61-50 margin Friday in a neutral site contest played at St. Paul.
Jessica Brown led with 13 points, and Kierstin White and Emily Crawford tallied 10 points each for the Rangers, who sank 20 field goals seven 3-pointers and made 16 of 32 free throws.
Mona Meanus had nine points, Katie Beal ended up with seven, Zoe Hester scored five and Brooke Beachamp rattled home four points.
Days Creek finished with 16 field goals and converted 18 of 45 free throws.
Moriah Michaels led the Wolves with 27 points.
Dufur (5-3 overall) is at Echo for a league tilt slated for 6 p.m. Friday and then hosts Ione-Arlington at 2 p.m. Saturday.
