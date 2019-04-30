Dufur student receives FFA degree

Sophie Miller, a Dufur High School senior, received her state Future Farmers of America (FFA) degree at the Oregon State FFA convention in Redmond over spring break.
The State FFA degree is a top honor bestowed on members that excel in many areas of the FFA program. Miller started her FFA experiences in the Mitchell FFA chapter in Mitchell, Ore., and relocated her junior year to become a Dufur FFA member.
To earn this award members must have participated in over 30 FFA activities at the local and state level. She has participated in speaking events, soils judging, livestock judging, ag sales, and parliamentary procedure, to name a few.
Miller has amassed over 400 hours of community service, easily meeting the 40 hour requirment. She had to show growth over two years or more in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) by keeping records of hours and earnings gained or invested in the SAE. Her SAE’s have included swine production, rabbit production, and sheep production. She has shown her animals at the Wasco County and Wheeler County fairs and plans to show sheep this year at the Wasco County Fair.
People might know her as the “sheep walker” in Dufur; during the summer months she walks her sheep through town.
Miller served as the Dufur Chapter FFA president this past year and will hand the gavel over to the newly elected Jake Dollarhide this spring.
She has always enjoyed caring for animals and trying to make their lives better through health and vitality, and plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.
She will continue to take courses at CGCC in the coming year and aspires to be accepted to Portland Community College’s veterinary technician program.
She expressed her thanks for the support and encouragement of her FFA advisors, Becky Boles at Dufur School and Jason Miller, formerly Mitchell FFA, her family, and her communities.
