The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee died Tuesday morning, July 30, when her northbound vehicle left the roadway on Highway 197 near mile post 29 north of Tygh Valley and struck a rock wall.
Barbara Hunt, 51, a resident of Dufur, died of her injuries at the scene. Oregon State Police responded to the crash at approximately 10:48 a.m., and were assisted by the Wasco County Sheriff's Office, Tygh Valley Rural Fire Department, Juniper Flat Rural Fire Department and Rescue and Oregon Department of Transportation, according to a press release.
