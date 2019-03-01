“Eco Region” course offered

The OSU Extension is again offering its “Master Naturalist Eco Region” course in Wasco County, as well as in Hood River County. The course includes seven all-day sessions, occurring roughly once a month Saturdays or Sundays, from April 13 through September 21. Applications are due by March 15.
Topics covered include flora, fauna, and the geological and human forces that shape the environment. Students will also practice using the skills of a naturalist, including observation and interpretation, and travel across the Gorge learning from local educators. According to a press release, the goal is to train volunteers for environmental education, stewardship or citizen science projects and organizations.
To learn more or apply, interested persons can visit oregonmasternaturalist.org/Ecoregion_courses, or contact Ann Harris, (541) 386-3343 or ann.harris@oregonstate.edu, or Michelle Sager, (541) 296-5494 or michelle.sager@oregonstate.edu.
