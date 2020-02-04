Cougar or Dog?

A cougar is seen lounging in a back yard in rural Wasco County in 2016, where it “napped” without fear despite the homeowners presence. Inset is a comparison of dog and cougar tracks, courtesy ODFW.

 Contributed photo/file

ODFW staff are monitoring reports of cougar activity close to the city limits of The Dalles.

 Cougars that are seen repeatedly in town during daylight hours, or that are known to kill pets or livestock close to residences, are considered a safety risk.  

 Residents who see a cougar in town are urged to immediately call ODFW’s local office during regular business hours (541-296-4628), or The Dalles Police Department after hours.

It’s also a good idea to always feed your pets indoors and keep them inside at night in areas where there is cougar activity. For more tips on living with cougars, visit www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/cougars.asp.

