The City of The Dalles Historical Landmarks Commission will consider a two-phase facade improvement project at 201 E. 2nd St. during a public hearing 4 p.m. at city hall council chambers Oct. 2.
Owners of The Schanno Building, Lindsey and Thomas Giamai, seek a two-phase improvement for the building, commonly called the American Legion Building. The first phase will include replacement of one door the addition of another. Phase two would add a window, anchors for optional awneings, and replacement of wood paneling and glass blocks with brick veneer.
Information relating to the application is available at, and comments may be delivered to, the Community Development Department, Dawn Marie Hert, Senior Planner, phone 541-296-5481 ext. 1129, or dhert@ci.the-dalles.or.us.
