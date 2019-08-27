Paige Compton of The Dalles, was all smiles for bidders as her sheep was auctioned off at the 4-H animal auction at the 2019 Wasco County Fair Aug. 25. She is a member of the Wasco County Outlaws 4-H club. Auctioneer Shawn Wilkinson introduces one of the many 4-H members with their animals—including Grand Champions in swine, sheep, goats, turkeys, ducks, and rabbits—being auctioned. A base price, set by animal buyers, was broken repeatedly by enthusiastic bidders as they raised bids from the crowded bleachers surrounding the auction ring.
