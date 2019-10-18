The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Farquharson was named chamber executive of the year by the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce Tuesday in Lebanon.
The William R. Haas award is given in recognition of innovation, influence, collaboration and leadership. Criteria is based on personal character, management excellence, community relations and leadership.
Chamber boards are the only entities able to nominate a person, and the selection committee is made up of past recipients of the award.
“Businesses and partners reiterated again and again her dedication to the betterment of the community,” said Debi Mollahan, the CEO of the Tigard Chamber of Commerce, in announcing Farquharson’s award. “To quote one of them, ‘She has turned our chamber around, we are seeing growth in membership and she has transformed our chamber into a well run, respective service oriented resource.’”
Chamber membership has increased from 410 members to 490 since her tenure began seven years ago.
She was described as dedicated, passionate, generous, energetic and a strong partner. Mollahan noted that when Farquharson took over, membership was declining and businesses leaving the chamber did not view it as a good return on investment.
Farquharson approached that dilemma head on when she started, “tirelessly promoting business as well as all the tourism assets of the area to visitors. She is the first to step up and offer assistance to business, individuals and others. She has even opened her home to those visitors exploring relocating to the community for work.”
Lisa Rundell, a past chair of the chamber board and still a board member, said the award for Farquharson was “very well deserved. Lisa works 24/7 with the chamber and The Dalles businesses. She is one of the most dedicated people to her position that I have ever known. We are very lucky to have her.”
In accepting her award, Farquharson first offered an emotional thank you and then noted, “my board is all back there and my family, I couldn’t have done it without any of them. And all I can say is persevere, don’t give up. And with your members, take on a whole personification of mama bear. You are there to protect them. If you hate politics, think about you’re the only person who can be the voice for them. That’s my drive.
“I want to take care of my community and make it successful. So roll up your sleeves, take a deep breath, find a mentor amongst us. There’s someone here who has gone through what you’re going through, I guarantee it. Find them, latch onto them, and don’t stop.”
She also lauded her mentor, Stacy Palmer, CEO of the Silverton Chamber, saying, “I couldn’t have done some of the things we did without her.” Another mentor is Lorraine Clarno, CEO of the Beaverton Chamber.
Farquharson told the Chronicle later via Facebook Messenger, “We have an amazing board for the chamber and I am truly privileged that my board cares so much.”
Farquharson said the award was a “total surprise and I am still walking on air.” Her husband and son knew for two weeks, but kept it from her, and staff was surprised also. People who came to see her get the award were hidden until it was announced, she said.
Farquharson’s husband, Jon, acknowledged he was biased, but he felt the award was well deserved. “She’s worked hard for the community and she works hard to make sure businesses are successful and she advocates not just locally but across the region for The Dalles and what The Dalles has to offer. No matter what she’s doing she going to do it 110 percent.”
He added, “She’s got a passion for the community, she wants the community to work together, to coordinate, to not duplicate efforts, to be efficient in being who The Dalles needs to be and become very successful. We all know it’s a great place to work and recreate and have fun, it’s just getting that out to everyone else.”
He said it was interesting to see how his wife encouraged others in her acceptance speech to seek out mentors.
“She made sure other people knew how to do it too, because this stuff’s not easy all the time and it takes a bunch of input and experience to get the job done,” he said.
She was also voted to serve on the state chamber board beginning in January 2020.
Oregon has 110 chambers of commerce.
