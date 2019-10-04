Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and Gifford Pinchot National Forest are hosting a firewood cutting event at Tracy Hill, near White Salmon the weekends of Oct. 5-6 and 12-13.
While open to all, this is a great opportunity in particular for people with disabilities and military veterans to acquire firewood for winter. The event is a win-win for the public, providing valid permit-holders with firewood while removing flammable woody materials from National Forest System lands that were treated as part of fuels management activities.
The wood includes seasoned Douglas-fir in a range of sizes, easily accessible from decks and other piles of pre-cut rounds. Wood quantities are limited and not guaranteed.
Gifford Pinchot National Forest firewood permits, which cost $10/cord, are required. Minimum purchase is two cords, and maximum purchase is six cords. Permits will be available for purchase on-site on Saturdays only. Other locations that distribute permits include:
• Mt. Adams Ranger Station at 2455 Hwy 141, Trout Lake, WA 98650, 509-395-3402
• Home Valley Store, 509-427-4105
• Wind River Market, Carson, 509-427-5565
• Main St. Convenience Store, Stevenson, 509-427-5653
Gates to the site open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. on October 5-6 and the following weekend October 12-13.
A map to the Tracy Hill site and more details are available on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.