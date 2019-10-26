Grants for $1,679 (671 books) and $1,276 (510 books) have been awarded to Oregon Child Development Coalition and Family Services/The Next Door in The Dalles by the First Book/Wasco County advisory board, according to a press release.
The books will be given to 170 children from birth to five years, with each child getting about six books over the next year. The books are ordered through firstbook.org, where quality books are priced at about $2.50 each.
These are the first grants awarded. Funding of $1,000 was received from Kiwanis, $400 from Northwest Natural Gas, $250 from The Kidz Dental Zone, and $1,705 from individuals. The mission of First Book is to eradicate illiteracy by getting books to children without them.
The next book grants will be awarded in March 2020. The board hopes to give book grants to Chenowith and Colonel Wright Elementary, Maupin School, MCCC Head Start and Celilo School. Volunteers are needed for fundraising and publicity.
Contact Nancy Johanson Paul (541 490-5330 or nancypaul@gorge.net) for more. Tax deductible donations can be sent to First Book/Wasco County PO Box 82 The Dalles, Oregon 97058—funds sent to the national First Book office will be used for their nation-wide effort rather than specifically in Wasco County.
