Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Dec. 11, 11:39 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of Pentland Street. Vehicle backed into a parked vehicle. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Oregon State Police
Dec. 9, 1:15 p.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 68. Driver was negotiating a right hand curve when the vehicle rolled onto its side. A report was taken.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 200 block of Federal Street Dec. 9 on a report of a found weapon. A large knife was located outside the business. It was picked up for safekeeping; a report was taken.
A theft report was taken Dec. 9 from the 400 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some packages were stolen.
A hit and run report was taken Dec. 9 from the 100 block of East 9th Street.
A theft report was taken Dec. 9 from the 1700 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported someone entered his home and stole some items.
Parker Mitchel Jones, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 9 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and three counts of probation violation. William Lee Jensen, 39, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin and post-prison violations.
Cameron Christopher Jones, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 9 in the 3100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, providing false information to a police officer, third-degree theft, and five counts of probation violation.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 13th Place Dec. 10 after a caller reported her juvenile daughter assaulted her during an altercation. The juvenile was cited and released for fourth-degree assault and harassment. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 900 block of Clark Street Dec. 10 after a caller reported he and another male subject were involved in a verbal dispute. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken Dec. 10 from the 400 block of West 12th Street.
Kristin Amber Zander, 32, Cascade Locks, was arrested Dec. 11 during a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of driving while suspended. She was also arrested on a warrant for probation violation.
A theft report was taken Dec. 11 from the 2900 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported a gate was stolen from a vacant lot.
A theft report was taken Dec. 11 from the 1700 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported some money was stolen from his residence.
A criminal mischief report was taken Dec. 11 near West 1st Street docks after several light poles were vandalized.
A criminal mischief report was taken Dec. 11 from the 1400 block of Lewis Street after a victim reported his wife broke a window to his home as they are in the process of separating.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 19th Street Dec. 11 after staff reported finding drug paraphernalia on school grounds. A report was taken.
Police made contact with a juvenile male at his residence Dec. 11 after a friend saw a social media post the subject posted about harming himself. The juvenile denied the post and a report was taken.
Police responded to the hospital Dec. 11 after staff reported a patient brought in marijuana. The drugs were taken for destruction and a report was taken.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to Maupin Dec. 9 after staff reported they had evidence of a student passing out baked goods containing marijuana. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Dec. 9 from the 5300 block of Hawley Road after a victim reported a large sum of money was stolen from his home within the last week.
Michael Robert Carter, 54, Antelope, was arrested Dec. 10 in Antelope and is accused of fourth-degree assault and harassment.
A death report was taken from Mosier on Dec. 10.
Michael Lee Goforth, 58, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 10 in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of probation violation.
A second-degree theft report was taken Dec. 11 from an undisclosed location after a victim reported some items were stolen from his property.
Oregon State Police
William Dean Goss, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 9 in the 3100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of two counts of parole violation.
A hazard tow report was taken Dec. 12 after a trooper came across an abandoned vehicle near Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87. The vehicle was impounded.
Gilliam County
Jasmine Monica Teran, 18, Condon, was arrested Dec. 10 in Condon and is accused of third-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Regional Jail
Ernest Matthew Birney, 40, Arlington, was jailed Dec. 11 on a Gilliam County court commitment for probation violation.
Tanner James Montgomery, 22, Pasco, Wash., was jailed Dec. 11 on a Gilliam County court commitment for probation violation.
Robert Charles Dunsmore, 49, Hayden, Idaho, was jailed Dec. 11 on two circuit court warrants for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Joseph Robert Morris, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Dec. 11 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
