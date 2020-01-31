Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Jan. 29, 4:44 a.m. - Crew responded to the 700 block of Pomona Street on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm.
The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 27, nine on Jan. 28, and six on Jan. 29.
Accidents
Oregon State Police
Jan. 27, 12:16 p.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 110. Driver struck a deer while traveling. A report was taken.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
An identity theft report was taken Jan. 27 from the 1700 block of East 21st Street.
Joshua Robert Phillips, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 27 in the 700 block of Lincoln Street on a warrant for failure to appear.
Alexis Jolene Andersen, 24, Portland, was arrested Jan. 27 in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a Washington County warrant for unlawful possession of heroin.
A hit and run report was taken Jan. 27 from the 2000 block of West 7th Street. The suspect was found later in the evening and cited and released.
An identity theft report was taken Jan. 27 from the 3200 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported someone used his son’s social security number to file taxes.
A hit and run report was taken Jan. 27 from the 1700 block of East 9th Street.
Police responded to the regional jail Jan. 27 to serve a warrant on an inmate for additional charges.
A theft report was taken Jan. 27 from the 3200 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her keys were stolen.
Shane Jeremy Ambrosini, 47, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Jan. 28 on Highway 197 near The Dalles Bridge and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver.
A theft report was taken Jan. 28 from the 1000 block of Walnut Street after staff reported a suspect came into the store and fled with unpaid merchandise.
Duane Edward Christianson, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 28 in the 2100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
William Lee Jensen, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 28 in the 800 block of Pomona Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and nine counts of parole violation.
An identity theft report was taken Jan. 28 from the 800 block of Home Court after a victim reported unauthorized transactions on her credit card.
Police responded to the 700 block of Court Street Jan. 28 after a caller reported a bag was left on the property that may contain methamphetamine. The bag was picked up for destruction and a report was taken.
Jennifer Michelle Gladish, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 28 in the 300 block of Lincoln Street on a warrant for a transitional leave violation.
A burglary report was taken Jan. 28 from the 3300 block of West 6th Street after an alarm company advised a triggered alarm at a business. Contact was made with a witness who stated they observed a subject leaving the back of the store with bags of merchandise. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to West 6th and Webber streets Jan. 29 after a caller reported observing a female driver on her phone while stopped at a green light. A report was taken.
A found property report was taken Jan. 29 from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after a pair of license plates were found in the garbage.
A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 29 from the 400 block of East Scenic Drive after a victim reported her mailbox was damaged.
Police responded to the 600 block of West 14th Street Jan. 29 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter.
Cassandra Faith Karns, 23, no listed address, was arrested Jan. 29 and is accused of 20 counts of identity theft and 20 counts of third-degree theft.
Wasco County
Ralph Becker Abraria, 63, Dufur, was arrested Jan. 27 in Dufur and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.
Deputy responded to the 6700 block of Eightmile Road Jan. 28 after a caller reported a dog at large. Deputy attempted to get close to the dog but it kept running away. The incident was logged.
Deputy responded to the 6900 block of Wells Road Jan. 28 after a caller reported coming home and finding items broken on her back deck. It appeared as if an animal may have knocked over some items causing them to break. No entry or signs of a break in were located. The incident was logged.
Deputy responded to the regional jail Jan. 29 after staff reported they found a substance that may be narcotics. A report was taken.
Jacob Ryan Phillips, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 29 in the 900 block of Pomona Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief.
Oregon State Police
A male driver was cited and released for speeding and driving while suspended during a traffic stop Jan. 28 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 104. The driver was also determined to have violated his probation and was ordered to report to his probation officer. A report was taken.
Gilliam County
Joshua Keith Jordan, 34, Arlington, was arrested Jan. 29 in Arlington and is accused of menacing.
Regional Jail
Ronald Wayne Andolina, 32, Las Vegas, Nevada, was jailed Jan. 27 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Blaine Roger Poirier, 50, Wasco, was jailed Jan. 27 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving while suspended.
Tony Joshua Lesollen, 28, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 28 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of identity theft.
Deanna June Rose Rapisura, 38, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Jan. 28 after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Kevin Eugene Johnson, 47, Mosier, was arrested Jan. 29 at the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.