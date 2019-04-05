Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
April 2, 8:15 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2800 block of Osborn Cutoff Road on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on April 1, eight on April 2, and ten on April 3.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 500 block of Washington Street April 1 after a caller reported observing a juvenile female walking in the area with hardly any clothes on. The female was taken to the hospital and placed under a peace officer’s hold. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 2200 block of West 14th Street April 1 after a caller reported a neighbor’s dog came onto his or her property and attacked chickens. A report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken April 1 from the 800 block of West 6th Street.
Samantha Nicole Taylor, 31, The Dalles, was arrested April 1 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Police responded to the 2000 block of East 9th Street April 1 after a caller observed a large group of juveniles in the area publicly urinating and defecating. A report was taken.
While patrolling the area of East 11th and I streets April 1, a small bag of marijuana was located in the road. A report was taken.
Gerardo Alvarez, 25, The Dalles, was arrested April 1 near West 10th and Walnut street on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear, two counts of second-degree failure to appear, and violation of a release agreement.
A burglary report was taken April 2 from the 200 block of River Road after staff reported a donation shed was broken into.
A lost property report was taken April 2 from the 3900 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported losing his wallet.
Michael James Minson, 24, The Dalles, was arrested April 3 near East 5th and Washington streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken April 3 from the 800 block of East 14th Street after a caller reported his son’s bicycle was stolen.
A theft report was taken April 3 from the middle school after a caller reported her son’s wallet was stolen.
Mindi Raeann Jones, 38, The Dalles, was arrested April 3 near West 8th and Pomona streets and is accused of second-degree theft.
Police attempted to stop a juvenile subject April 3 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street. The subject fled on foot when the officer attempted to stop him and he started having seizures. He was taken to the local hospital and a report was taken.
Wasco County
A burglary report was taken April 2 from the 1000 block of Irvine Street after a victim reported his shed was broken into.
A runaway report was taken April 3 from the 300 block of East 23rd Street.
Johnathan Michael Laknas, 18, The Dalles, was arrested April 3 in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of second-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual penetration with a foreign object.
A death report was taken April 3 from Mosier.
Oregon State Police
A male driver was cited in lieu of arrest on a warrant and released during a traffic stop April 2 near West 8th and Chenowith Loop streets. A report was taken.
Robert Joseph Clack, 30, The Dalles, was arrested April 2 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 70, on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear and parole violation. He was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
Regional Jail
Saul Quirarte, 22, Stanfield, was jailed April 1 after turning himself in on a Gilliam County warrant for probation violation.
Tameralyn Caba, 56, Wasco, was jailed April 1 on a Sherman County court commitment for fourth-degree assault and driving while suspended.
Joshua Norman Hall, 37, The Dalles, was jailed April 2 on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.
Manuel Juarez, 44, Vancouver, Wash., was jailed April 2 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Stephen Matthew Sutphin, 38, no listed address, was transported and jailed April 3 after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and identity theft.
Meril Lee Hilburn, 52, Baker City, was transported and jailed April 3 after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree rape.
Robert Earl Allison, 46, The Dalles, was transported and jailed April 3 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Amie Ruth Taylor, 43, The Dalles, was arrested April 2 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
Shelby Ann Elizabeth Long, 27, The Dalles, was arrested April 2 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Richard Keith Lamm, 54, Oregon City, was arrested April 2 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.