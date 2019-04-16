Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
April 11, 10:17 a.m. – Single vehicle versus parked car, non-injury crash, 300 block of Court Street. State trooper struck a parked vehicle. A report was taken.
April 13, 7:54 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of Mt. Hood Street. One driver was cited and a report was taken.
Oregon State Police
April 11, 5:05 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, exit 83 and West 2nd Street. Driver was stopped at a stop sign at West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets and pulled out in front of a vehicle exiting the ramp. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
April 13, 7:01 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of Hostelter Street on a burn complaint.
The agency also assisted in eight calls for emergency medical services on April 11, 11 on April 12, eight on April 13, and four on April 14.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken April 11 from the 900 block of West 9th Street after staff reported some electronics were stolen from a business.
Ashlee Renae Oliva, 30, The Dalles, was arrested April 11 in the 1000 block of East 9th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of a release agreement.
Joshua Blaze Best, 31, The Dalles, was arrested April 11 at the police station and is accused of incest, three counts of first-degree sodomy, and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Christopher Ryan Fletcher, 41, Condon, was arrested April 11 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, interference with a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, probation violation, and depositing trash within 100 yards of water.
Police responded to the 2400 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported finding a bag with possible drugs inside. The item was picked up for safekeeping and a report was taken.
A dog bite report was taken April 11 from the 500 block of West 14th Street.
A criminal mischief report was taken April 11 form the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was vandalized in a parking lot.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken April 12 from West 17th and Mt. Hood streets.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street April 12 on a report of a denial of a weapons purchase. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken April 12 from the middle school after a caller reported his son’s binder was destroyed by another student.
Police responded to the middle school April 12 after staff reported a student was caught with marijuana. The juvenile was cited for minor in possession of marijuana and a report was taken.
A burglary report was taken April 12 from the 700 block of East Scenic Drive.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street April 12 after staff reported two subjects fled the store with unpaid merchandise. A report was taken.
Michael Joseph Sampson, 32, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested April 12 near West 11th and Trevitt streets and is accused of fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
A theft report was taken April 12 from West 6th and Hostetler streets after a property owner advised someone was jumping over the fence and stealing items.
Michael Joseph Moscone, 35, The Dalles, was arrested April 13 in the 300 block of West 10th Street and is accused of third-degree criminal mischief.
A hit and run report was taken April 13 from the 2500 block of East 12th Street.
A theft report was taken April 13 from the 500 block of West 9th Street after a staff reported a suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.
An assault report was taken April 13 from Kelly Viewpoint after a caller reported his son was assaulted by an adult male subject. Contact was made with both parties and neither wished to pursue charges.
Police responded to the 2300 block of East 9th Street April 14 on a report of a suicidal subject. Victim was voluntarily taken to the hospital for an evaluation and a report was taken.
Brian Scott Austin, 42, The Dalles, was arrested April 14 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Jordan Andrew Boyd, 28, The Dalles, was arrested April 14 in the 1400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 3800 block of West 10th Street April 11 on a report of a domestic disturbance. It was determined this was a verbal argument between a juvenile and his parents. Juvenile had broken some items in the home during the altercation. He was taken to a friend’s home for the remainder of the day to calm down. A report was taken.
Jessica Marie Hulbert, 29, The Dalles, was arrested April 11 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 85, on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Deputy responded to the 300 block of West 23rd Street April 13 after a caller reported her son broke a window during an argument. A report was taken.
Chance Lynn Monroe Beauchamp, 25, Amity, was arrested April 13 in Wamic during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police
Trooper made contact with two juvenile subjects in a vehicle April 12 near Cherry Heights Road. Trooper recognized a strong odor of marijuana and the subjects had a metal tin with some in it. Both were cited and released for minors in possession of marijuana.
Reynaldo Jaime Avila, 69, Hermiston, was arrested April 13 during a traffic stop on Highway 97, milepost 65 and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful delivery of heroin.
Trooper initiated a traffic stop April 13 in Biggs Junction and during the contact with the driver a strong odor of marijuana was present. Both the juvenile driver and juvenile passenger admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day. Both occupants were cited and released for minors in possession of marijuana.
A female driver was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption during a traffic stop April 14 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 86. Driver admitted to using alcohol earlier in the day but was not deemed to be impaired after field tests.
Gilliam County
Trent Andrew Walters, 42, Arlington, was arrested April 11 in Arlington and is accused of probation violation.
Regional Jail
Brandon David Backman, 44, Parkdale, was jailed April 12 on a Sherman County court commitment for two counts of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
Robert Lenn Weems, 43, The Dalles, was jailed April 13 on a court commitment for first-degree official misconduct and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Michael Lewis McIntyre, 48, Randal, Wash., was jailed April 14 after turning himself in on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.